Firefighting Drill Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Parmeley battles a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, March 21, 2016. The aircraft carrier is conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise to prepare for a future deployment. Parmeley is a machinist's mate. Navy photo by Seaman Casey J. Hopkins