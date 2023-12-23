An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Parmeley battles a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, March 21, 2016. The aircraft carrier is conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise to prepare for a future deployment. Parmeley is a machinist's mate. Navy photo by Seaman Casey J. Hopkins

Firefighting Drill

