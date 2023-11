Well Deck Direction

Navy Seaman Damien Galarza directs a landing craft air cushion 85 out of the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan in Onslow Bay, N.C., March 21, 2016. The Navy uses such vessels to transport equipment, cargo and personnel. Galarza is a boatswain's mate. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi