Clean Machine

Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Joseph Comparato, top, and Jocelyn Caro clean and maintain a close-in weapon system aboard the USS Porter in the Mediterranean Sea, March 26, 2016. The Porter is conducting a routine patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert S. Price