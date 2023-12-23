Change of Command

Army Gen. Joseph L. Votel, left, outgoing commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, passes a guidon to Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a change-of-command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 30, 2016. Gen. Raymond Thomas assumed command of Socom, while Votel became U.S. Central Command commander in a separate ceremony. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angelita M. Lawrence