Leader Visit

Navy Rear Adm. Martha Herb, right, director of the Inter-American Defense College, talks with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet at the college at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2016. An alumna of the institution, Bachelet held a question-and-answer session with students, met with faculty and toured the campus. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro