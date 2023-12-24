Foal Eagle Formation U.S. and South Korean naval ships traverse the ocean in formation as part of Foal Eagle 2016 in the waters surrounding the Korean peninsula, March 24, 2016. The training exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of the two forces. The U.S. ships are assigned to the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre T. Richard SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.99 MB) Photo By: MC3 Andre T. Richard VIRIN: 160401-D-HV319-001.JPG Photo Gallery