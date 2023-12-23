Rocket Exercise A Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom fires rockets during an urban close air support exercise at Yodaville near Yuma, Ariz., April 1, 2016. The Venom is assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One. The Marines conducted the exercise during an event in part to provide standardized advanced tactical training. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.63 MB) Photo By: Lance Cpl. Zachary Ford VIRIN: 160401-M-CJ052-250C.JPG Photo Gallery