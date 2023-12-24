Camaraderie Training U.S. and South Korean Marines conduct military operations on urban terrain training as a part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program in South Korea, April 2, 2016. The program aims to increase interoperability and camaraderie between Marines from the two nations. The U.S. Marines are assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Erick Loarca SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.59 MB) Photo By: Cpl. Erick Loarca VIRIN: 160402-M-CD417-046C.JPG Photo Gallery