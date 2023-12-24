An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and South Korean Marines conduct military operations on urban terrain training as a part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program in South Korea, April 2, 2016. The program aims to increase interoperability and camaraderie between Marines from the two nations. The U.S. Marines are assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Erick Loarca

Camaraderie Training

U.S. and South Korean Marines conduct military operations on urban terrain training as a part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program in South Korea, April 2, 2016. The program aims to increase interoperability and camaraderie between Marines from the two nations. The U.S. Marines are assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Erick Loarca

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.59 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Erick Loarca VIRIN: 160402-M-CD417-046C.JPG
Photo Gallery