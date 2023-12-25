Thermal Imager

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Richmond, left, teaches Petty Officer 3rd Class John Paul Delossantos, center, how to operate a thermal imager while engulfed in mock smoke during a fast cruise in Polaris Point, Guam, Apr. 5, 2016. The fast cruise trains sailors in damage control, personnel accountability and various emergency situations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan T. Erickson