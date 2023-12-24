Aircraft Fire Training

Airmen train to extinguish an aircraft fire at the 165th Airlift Wing's Regional Fire Training Facility in Savannah, Ga., April 4, 2016. The airmen conducted a joint training exercises to maintain operational readiness. The firefighters are assigned to the Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont Air National Guards. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew J. Merlock