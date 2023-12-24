Night Light

Army Spc. Ian Duprey aims a weapon during a night-fire range event as part of the 2016 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Apr. 5, 2016. The competition will determine the noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted soldier who will compete in the Army Reserve Best Warrior competition later in the year. Army photo by Master Sgt. Mark Burrell