An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Spc. Ian Duprey aims a weapon during a night-fire range event as part of the 2016 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Apr. 5, 2016. The competition will determine the noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted soldier who will compete in the Army Reserve Best Warrior competition later in the year. Army photo by Master Sgt. Mark Burrell

Night Light

Army Spc. Ian Duprey aims a weapon during a night-fire range event as part of the 2016 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Apr. 5, 2016. The competition will determine the noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted soldier who will compete in the Army Reserve Best Warrior competition later in the year. Army photo by Master Sgt. Mark Burrell

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.24 MB)
  • Photo By: Master Sgt. Mark Burrell VIRIN: 160405-A-GX923-011.JPG
Photo Gallery