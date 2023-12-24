One on One

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to a military child during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors 2016 Honor Guard Gala in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2016. During the event, Gen. Dunford was presented the TAPS Honor Guard Gala Military Award, accepting it on behalf of the men and women serving in our Armed Forces. DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp