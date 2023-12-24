An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to a military child during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors 2016 Honor Guard Gala in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2016. During the event, Gen. Dunford was presented the TAPS Honor Guard Gala Military Award, accepting it on behalf of the men and women serving in our Armed Forces. DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp

One on One

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to a military child during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors 2016 Honor Guard Gala in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2016. During the event, Gen. Dunford was presented the TAPS Honor Guard Gala Military Award, accepting it on behalf of the men and women serving in our Armed Forces. DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.38 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Sean Harp VIRIN: 160406-D-HU462-257.JPG
Photo Gallery