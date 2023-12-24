An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors clear a path to a fighting position on Camp Badger during International Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2016 in Aqaba, Jordan, April 3, 2016. The Navy led the multilateral exercise, which is the world’s largest maritime exercise with forces from more than 30 nations training across the Middle East. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Furey

Clearing a Path

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.63 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Furey VIRIN: 160403-N-WX059-027A.JPG
