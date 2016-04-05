Falcon Intake Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Poirier inspects the intake of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a two-day exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 5, 2016. Poirier is a crew chief assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron. Airmen wear protective suits to increase maneuverability and prevent damage to the intake. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.74 MB) Photo By: Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter VIRIN: 160405-F-KR223-165C.JPG Photo Gallery