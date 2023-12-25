Drop Zone Security

Army Spc. Nathan Lycan provides security during a practice forced-entry parachute assault onto Malemute drop zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2016. Lynn is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). Air Force photo by Justin Connaher