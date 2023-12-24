Honoring Levin

Attendees applaud former U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin during a ceremony in which the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke class destroyer, DDG 120, was named in his honor in Detroit, April 11, 2016. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus also participated. The ship will be constructed at Bath Iron Works in Maine and is expected to enter the Navy fleet in 2020. Navy photo by Lt. Kristine Volk