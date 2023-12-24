An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Attendees applaud former U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin during a ceremony in which the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke class destroyer, DDG 120, was named in his honor in Detroit, April 11, 2016. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus also participated. The ship will be constructed at Bath Iron Works in Maine and is expected to enter the Navy fleet in 2020. Navy photo by Lt. Kristine Volk

Honoring Levin

Attendees applaud former U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin during a ceremony in which the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke class destroyer, DDG 120, was named in his honor in Detroit, April 11, 2016. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus also participated. The ship will be constructed at Bath Iron Works in Maine and is expected to enter the Navy fleet in 2020. Navy photo by Lt. Kristine Volk

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB)
  • Photo By: Lt. Kristine Volk VIRIN: 160411-N-SQ656-470.JPG
Photo Gallery