Nest Dispossessed

Air Force Airmen 1st Class Devin McCracken, right, and Scott Webster locate a birds' nest during a preflight inspection on an E-8C joint surveillance target attack radar system aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., April 6, 2016. Both airmen are crew chiefs with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Georgia National Guard photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons