On Alert

A U.S. Army paratrooper participates in training operations with Italian and British paratroopers during Saber Junction 16 near Hohenfels, Germany, April 12, 2016. Saber Junction 16 assesses the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to conduct land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allied and partner nations. Army photo by Sgt. Kenneth D. Reed