A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft refuels a French Mirage 2000D aircraft over Iraq, April 8, 2016. President Barack Obama authorized U.S. Central Command to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes of Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook

Refueling a Mirage

