Trials Takedown

Marine Corps Capt. Bryce Saddoris, captain of the All-Marine Wrestling team, attempts a takedown during a match at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials in Iowa City, Iowa, April 9, 2016. Saddoris competed in the 145-pound weight class and was one of four wrestlers representing the Marine Corps at the event. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cameron Storm