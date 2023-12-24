An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brooke Williams serves as the point person on a security team responding to a simulated active shooter at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 13, 2016. Williams provides close-in security for Air Mobility Command aircraft moving on airfields where security is unknown or additional security is needed. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Rivezzo

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.85 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Charles Rivezzo VIRIN: 160413-F-OR751-901A.JPG
