Parachute Pride

Navy Petty Officers 1st Class T.J. Amdahl and Brandon Peterson, both members of the Navy’s parachute demonstration team, the Leap Frogs, perform over Neyland Stadium during Navy Week in Knoxville, Tenn., April 16, 2016. Amdahl and Peterson are both special warfare operators. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bobby Northnagle