Towering Figure

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivon Palacios-Araujo climbs a ladder to access a tower holding a simulated patient during a pre-external evaluation exercise at Pelham Range, Ala., April 19, 2016. Palacios-Araujo is a search and extraction medic with the Georgia Air National Guard’s Detachment 1, 116th Medical Group. Georgia National Guard photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons