Hawkeye Launch

Sailors signal as an E-2C Hawkeye launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Arabian Gulf, April 13, 2016. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and other security efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan T. Miller