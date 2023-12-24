Boat Debarkation

Soldiers prepare to exit an inflatable boat, unload gear and provide security during combat boat training at Adazi Military Base, Latvia, April 20, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Latvian soldiers led the training as a part of Summer Shield XIII, a two-week exercise involving troops from the U.S., Latvia, Canada, Lithuania and Germany. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer