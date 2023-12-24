An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers prepare to exit an inflatable boat, unload gear and provide security during combat boat training at Adazi Military Base, Latvia, April 20, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Latvian soldiers led the training as a part of Summer Shield XIII, a two-week exercise involving troops from the U.S., Latvia, Canada, Lithuania and Germany. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer

Boat Debarkation

Soldiers prepare to exit an inflatable boat, unload gear and provide security during combat boat training at Adazi Military Base, Latvia, April 20, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Latvian soldiers led the training as a part of Summer Shield XIII, a two-week exercise involving troops from the U.S., Latvia, Canada, Lithuania and Germany. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.54 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Paige Behringer VIRIN: 160420-A-HL390-752.JPG
Photo Gallery