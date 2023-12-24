Hot Situation

Army 1st Lt. Timothy Nelson, center, Capt. Mark Gaudet, right, and another Army Ranger jump over smoldering logs during the Spartan Race that kicked off Day 2 of the grueling 33rd annual Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 16, 2016. The competition is a three-day event consisting physical, mental, and technical challenges in honor of Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. DoD photo by Katie Lange