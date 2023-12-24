An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Elgin Sanders, right, guides aircraft on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Arabian Gulf, April 15, 2016. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and other security efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan T. Miller

Guiding Lights

