An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors practice firefighting techniques during a drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Va., April 14, 2016. The drill, which focused on damage control and emergency responses, is a significant step in certifying the crew as they train to take delivery of the ship. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin

Ford Firefighters

Sailors practice firefighting techniques during a drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Va., April 14, 2016. The drill, which focused on damage control and emergency responses, is a significant step in certifying the crew as they train to take delivery of the ship. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.23 MB)
  • Photo By: Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin VIRIN: 160414-N-YW238-031A.JPG
Photo Gallery