Joint Dive

Navy Lt. Ryan Snow prepares to enter the water during a joint diving exercise with Sri Lanka navy personnel in the Apra Harbor off the coast of Guam, April 13, 2016. Snow, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, dove to the Tokai Maru, a sunken WWII Japanese freighter. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield