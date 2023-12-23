Scanning for Threats

Soldiers scan for simulated enemies while participating in an air assault scenario during Saber Junction 16 in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to the 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. The Saber Junction 16 exercise includes nearly 5,000 participants from 16 NATO and European partner nations. Army photo by Pfc. Randy Wren