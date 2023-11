Sapper Strength

Army 1st Sgt. Jose Casillas and Sgt. 1st Class Tim Shay haul a tactical vehicle during the Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., April 21, 2016. Casillas and Shay are paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt