Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps recruits navigate through an obstacle as part of the day movement course during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 21, 2016. The Crucible is the final test in recruit training, representing the culmination of all the skills and knowledge a Marine should possess. The recruits are assigned to Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper

Day Movement

