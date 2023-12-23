Seahawk Salute

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Duncan salutes an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the flight deck of the USS Gonzalez in the Gulf of Aden, April 23, 2016. The Gonzalez is deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to support Operation Inherent Resolve and other security efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pasquale Sena