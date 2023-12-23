An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Swedish troops stand after Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work inspected them at Karlsberg Castle in Stockholm, April 26, 2016, during a weeklong trip to Sweden and Belgium to meet with military and government officials in those countries. Work also was scheduled to meet with officials from the other Nordic states, which include Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Work's trip includes a stop in Brussels to meet with NATO officials. DoD photo by Cheryl Pellerin

Swedish Troops

Swedish troops stand after Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work inspected them at Karlsberg Castle in Stockholm, April 26, 2016, during a weeklong trip to Sweden and Belgium to meet with military and government officials in those countries. Work also was scheduled to meet with officials from the other Nordic states, which include Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Work's trip includes a stop in Brussels to meet with NATO officials. DoD photo by Cheryl Pellerin

Photo Gallery