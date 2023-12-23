Weaving Work

Army Spc. Lauren Caldwell maneuvers through the weaver during the competition for Ordnance Group Team of the Year 2016 at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., April 25, 2016. The weeklong event tested teams of explosive ordnance technicians to determine the one that was the most physically, mentally, tactically and technically fit to represent their command in future competitions. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Marble