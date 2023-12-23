Tactical Recovery Marines and sailors carry a person with simulated injuries to an extraction point during training for tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel in Djibouti, April 19, 2016. The troops are assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is supporting maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hector de Jesus SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.19 MB) Photo By: Sgt. Hector de Jesus VIRIN: 160419-M-PC554-168B.JPG Photo Gallery