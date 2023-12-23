An official website of the United States Government 
Marines and sailors carry a person with simulated injuries to an extraction point during training for tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel in Djibouti, April 19, 2016. The troops are assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is supporting maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hector de Jesus

Tactical Recovery

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.19 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Hector de Jesus VIRIN: 160419-M-PC554-168B.JPG
