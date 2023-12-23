Helmet Help

Army Cpl. Drew Dobbs, right, helps Staff Sgt. Denver Colin attach his protective helmet for an explosive device exercise during the Ordnance Group Team of the Year 2016 competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., April 26, 2016. The competition selects the most physically, mentally, tactically and technically fit team to participate in future competition. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Kohl