A U.S. soldier searches tunnels for simulated contaminated samples during exercise Saber Junction 16 at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, April 19, 2016. Saber Junction 16 is a certification exercise designed to evaluate readiness to conduct unified land operations and promote multinational interoperability. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Billy Brothers-Rodrigues