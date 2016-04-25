Field Focus Navy Seabees participate in a mass casualty drill during the battalion’s field training exercise near Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., April 25, 2016. The Seabees are assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5. The exercise tests the battalion's ability to enter hostile locations, build assigned construction projects and defend against enemy attacks using realistic scenarios. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Henderson SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.66 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Henderson VIRIN: 160425-N-WA189-009A.JPG Photo Gallery