Riverine Force Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Camp navigates a waterway during an annual training exercise at Fort Knox, Ky., April 17, 2016. The coastal riverine force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high value asset protection, and maritime security operations in coastal and inland waterways. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Bevan SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.11 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael VIRIN: 160417-N-DN943-384C.JPG Photo Gallery