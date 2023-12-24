Enemy Locations A Seabee yells out enemy locations to his teammates during a simulated attack as part of a field training exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., April 27, 2016. The exercise prepares and tests a battalion's ability to enter hostile locations, build assigned construction projects and defend against enemy attacks in realistic scenarios. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Sisle SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.23 MB) Photo By: MC3 Stephen Sisler VIRIN: 160427-N-HD670-316C.JPG Photo Gallery