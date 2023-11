Ruck March Relief

Army Sgt. Genaro Bueno completes the final portion of a 12-mile ruck march at Warrior Base near Panmunjeom, South Korea, April, 29, 2016. The ruck march was conducted as the final event during the Expert Field Medical Badge training event. Bueno is assigned to the 65th Medical Brigade. Army photo by Pfc. Lee, Kyeong-min