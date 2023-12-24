Dry Dock View

Navy Chief Petty Officer Mark Wanjongkhum and Chief Warrant Officer Michael Allen walk around the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy in dry dock at Vigor Shipyard in Seattle, March 31, 2016. The Healy soon will return to the water after three months of maintainance. Wanjongkhum and Allen are assigned to the Surface Forces Logistics CenterCoast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Crawford