An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Mark Wanjongkhum and Chief Warrant Officer Michael Allen walk around the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in dry dock at Vigor Shipyard in Seattle, March 31, 2016. The Healy soon will return to the water after three months of maintainance. Wanjongkhum and Allen are assigned to the Surface Forces Logistics CenterCoast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Crawford

Dry Dock View

Navy Chief Petty Officer Mark Wanjongkhum and Chief Warrant Officer Michael Allen walk around the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy in dry dock at Vigor Shipyard in Seattle, March 31, 2016. The Healy soon will return to the water after three months of maintainance. Wanjongkhum and Allen are assigned to the Surface Forces Logistics CenterCoast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Crawford

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.16 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Crawford VIRIN: 160331-G-AV652-001A.JPG
Photo Gallery