Army Spc. Jason Green, left, talks to a hostage role player while Staff Sgt. Jesse Harris works to disarm explosives during a hostage rescue scenario for the 52nd and 111th Ordnance Group Joint Team of the Year 2016 competition at a training center in Greenville, Ky., April 28, 2016. The weeklong event tests teams in various scenarios they may encounter in situations around the world. Green is assigned to the 49th Ordnance Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Kohl

Hostage Scenario

