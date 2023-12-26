An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Demetri Cornett signals the pilot of a CH-53S Super Stallion to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Gulf of Aden, May 31, 2016. Cornett is an aviation boatswain's mate. The Boxer is supporting security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco

Takeoff Signal

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.49 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Da VIRIN: 160531-N-KR961-096C.JPG
