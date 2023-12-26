Takeoff Signal

Petty Officer 3rd Class Demetri Cornett signals the pilot of a CH-53S Super Stallion to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Gulf of Aden, May 31, 2016. Cornett is an aviation boatswain's mate. The Boxer is supporting security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco