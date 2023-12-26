Flyover Prep

Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Molina inspects an aircraft after a flight at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., May 30, 2016. The Thunderbirds, the Air Force's demonstration squadron, are in Colorado to prepare for a flyover at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. Molina is a Thunderbirds aircraft structural maintainer. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman