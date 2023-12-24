An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Cmdr. Adolfo Granados provides medical care during a home visit as part of Health Services Support Engagement for Khaan Quest 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, May 26, 2016. The annual, multinational exercise focuses on peacekeeping operations. Granados is a group surgeon assigned to 3rd Marine Logistics Group. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hilda M. Becerra

Expressive Hands

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.97 MB)
  • Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Hilda M. Becerra VIRIN: 160526-M-BN829-106C.JPG
