Expressive Hands

Navy Cmdr. Adolfo Granados provides medical care during a home visit as part of Health Services Support Engagement for Khaan Quest 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, May 26, 2016. The annual, multinational exercise focuses on peacekeeping operations. Granados is a group surgeon assigned to 3rd Marine Logistics Group. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hilda M. Becerra