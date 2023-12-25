Defensive Position

Army Spc. Shane Starliper pulls security in a defensive position with an M240B machine gun before conducting live-fire training at Adazi Military Base, Latvia, June 2, 2016. Soldiers adjusted positions before firing at targets, later advancing on foot and in Stryker armored vehicles. Starliper is an infantryman assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer