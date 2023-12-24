Super Reach

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Raimon Hubbard directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea, June 3, 2016. The USS Truman and its Carrier Strike Group are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. The Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 25. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Flynn