An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration during the Cannon Air Show at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., May 28, 2016. The air show highlights the unique capabilities and qualities of Cannon’s air commandos, and also celebrates the long-standing relationship between the 27th Special Operations Wing and the local community. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez

Thunderbirds Overhead

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration during the Cannon Air Show at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., May 28, 2016. The air show highlights the unique capabilities and qualities of Cannon’s air commandos, and also celebrates the long-standing relationship between the 27th Special Operations Wing and the local community. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.28 MB)
  • Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez VIRIN: 160528-F-HG842-1085.JPG
Photo Gallery